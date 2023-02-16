WOONSOCKET – St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Woonsocket, will offer a prayer service of intersession, also called moleben, to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine in remembrance of lives lost, hurt, and those that are fighting as well as all those displaced by the war.
The moleben will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m., at the church, 74 Harris Ave., followed by coffee and fellowship in the parish hall.
This public prayer service is being held for all those affected by the war, and the church service is open to all, regardless of religious affiliation or ethnicity.
Donations will be accepted for the people of Ukraine, using these donations for local refugees that have come to Rhode Island, as well as sending funds directly to Ukraine, states a news release. Locally, these donations have been used for shipping costs for items sent to Ukraine, and furniture for refugees in R.I.
There are currently approximately 200 people (families) that have come to the Ocean State, according to the release. They are being supported by Dorcas International in Providence. Those interested in being a sponsor or a host can visit U4U (Uniting for Ukraine) at uscis.gov. This is a humanitarian service under U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services. Uniting for Ukraine provides a safe pathway for displaced Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members who are outside the United States to come to the United States for a temporary two-year period of parole.
