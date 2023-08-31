WOONSOCKET – St. Michael’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 74 Harris Ave., will hold its annual Ukrainian Festival on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the parish grounds.
The event will feature traditional Ukrainian food and pastries, children’s activities, and live music provided by instrumentalist Mychailo Shirpal and singer Valerie Vovk. In addition, there will be opportunities for the public to assist with the crisis in Ukraine.
The menu includes a ready-to-eat combination plate of two varenyky (pierogies), a holubsti (stuffed cabbage), kovbasa (kielbasa), kapusta (fried cabbage), and a slice of rye bread. Ready-to-eat cabbage and potato varenyky (pierogies), cabbage soup and borscht, and fried pyrohy will also be available. In addition to the hot foods which can be enjoyed immediately, a variety of frozen food selections will be available. Currently featured will be one and two dozen vacuum-sealed bags of frozen potato and cheese or cabbage varenyky. Also available will be one pound frozen packages of holubtsi which are already baked and ready to heat and eat at your leisure.
All orders may be placed in advance by visiting the church’s Square store at st-michael-uoc.square.site beginning on Saturday, Sept. 2 and ending on Saturday, Sept. 9. All orders placed online are prepaid using a credit/debit card. Orders can also be placed in person on the day of the festival, however, food availability cannot be guaranteed.
The St. Michael’s parish family has raised and donated over $80,000 since the beginning of the war in Ukraine to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, according to a news release. All the money donated is used to respond to the most basic needs for survival in the most affected areas of Ukraine. To date, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA purchased and equipped over 100 ambulances and emergency vehicles, four tons of supplies including much-needed blankets, pillows, sterile surgical garments, and backpacks, and purchased and delivered over 20 tons of clean potable water to the Kherson region which was devastated by Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, the news release states. Help by donating at uocofusa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.