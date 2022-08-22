WOONSOCKET – St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 74 Harris Ave., will hold its annual Ukrainian Festival on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the parish grounds. There will be traditional Ukrainian food, children’s activities, desserts, and opportunities for the public to assist with the crisis in Ukraine.

The menu includes a ready-to-eat combination plate of two varenyky (pierogies), a holubsti (stuffed cabbage), kovbasa (kielbasa), kapusta (fried cabbage), and a slice of rye bread. Ready-to-eat cabbage and potato varenyky (pierogies) will also be available. In addition to the combination plate which can be enjoyed immediately, a variety of frozen food selections will be available. Featured will be one and two dozen vacuum-sealed bags of frozen potato and cheese or cabbage varenyky. Also available will be pans of holubtsi at five to six pieces per pan or 2.5 pounds, which are packed frozen and ready to bake, as well as one pound frozen packages of holubtsi which are already baked and ready to heat and eat at your leisure.

