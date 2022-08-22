WOONSOCKET – St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 74 Harris Ave., will hold its annual Ukrainian Festival on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the parish grounds. There will be traditional Ukrainian food, children’s activities, desserts, and opportunities for the public to assist with the crisis in Ukraine.
The menu includes a ready-to-eat combination plate of two varenyky (pierogies), a holubsti (stuffed cabbage), kovbasa (kielbasa), kapusta (fried cabbage), and a slice of rye bread. Ready-to-eat cabbage and potato varenyky (pierogies) will also be available. In addition to the combination plate which can be enjoyed immediately, a variety of frozen food selections will be available. Featured will be one and two dozen vacuum-sealed bags of frozen potato and cheese or cabbage varenyky. Also available will be pans of holubtsi at five to six pieces per pan or 2.5 pounds, which are packed frozen and ready to bake, as well as one pound frozen packages of holubtsi which are already baked and ready to heat and eat at your leisure.
All orders may be placed in advance by visiting the church's Square store at st-michael-uoc.square.site beginning Monday, Aug. 29 and ending on Sept. 10. All orders placed online are prepaid using a credit/debit card. Orders can also be placed in person on the day of the festival, however, food availability cannot be guaranteed.
According to a news release, the St. Michael’s parish family has raised and donated more than $40,000 since the beginning of the war in Ukraine to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA. All the money donated is used to respond to the most basic needs for survival in the most affected areas of Ukraine. Support is given to survivors, wounded, and displaced people. In Kharkiv region, the UOC of the USA continues to provide funding to a group of volunteers who, by risking their lives, daily deliver the most necessary medical and logistical supplies to Kharkiv district elderly residents of destroyed buildings and parts of the city and region. The public can help in this effort by donating at uocofusa.org.
