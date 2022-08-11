WOONSOCKET – A Polish Festival will be held at St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish, 174 Harris Ave., on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The kitchen opens at noon and will offer: golombki, pierogi, kielbasa, cabbage soup, pickle soup, baked cabbage, zapiekanki (Polish pizza), nalesniki (crepes), as well as food from the grill. Home baked pastry will also be available.
