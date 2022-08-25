WOONSOCKET – Staff at the Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre and Conservatory showed off their extensive and ongoing upgrades during a tour on Tuesday at 28 Monument Square.
Improvements include new dressing rooms, office and classroom spaces, rehearsal areas, and other amenities for actors and actresses. The tour was guided by Cathy Levesque, executive director and CEO, as well as Armand Desmarais, president of the Stadium Board of Directors. Tuesday was the first time Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt would view the upgrades due to COVID delays.
“This is our set building side, we get beautiful donations, this is where Wayne lives,” said Levesque as she showed the set for the upcoming “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on the ground floor. There’s a life-sized version of Snoopy’s dog house built by set designer Wayne Boucher for the show that is set to debut Dec. 4. Props for “Cinderella” will be up next.
On the second floor are new rehearsal spaces with redone wooden floors and a green room for actors to practice dance numbers. According to Levesque, the theater used to rent church spaces to practice for upcoming shows.
“Wintertime, summertime, it was awful because you would have casts at different places. Now we have five huge rehearsal spaces like that,” she said.
New rooms for costume creators with tables donated by Golfers’ Warehouse and furniture donated by Cardi’s are located on the next floor, along with organized racks of costumes for different shows. According to Levesque, every costume has a bar code to make sure nothing goes missing. She recalled a time she purchased a pillow and never saw it again until it was on stage during a show. In an office adjacent to these rooms is Ashley Lopes, theater instructor and head of costume design.
“My favorite part of the job is when the children get their costumes and their faces light up, I love that so much,” Lopes said, adding that the theater’s summer learning program recently came to an end.
The top level of the building contains offices and a side staircase that cost $250,000 to build, according to Levesque. Architect Dan Peloquin was responsible for much of the theater’s restoration, she told The Breeze.
The lowest level of the building, which contains dressing rooms, kitchen spaces, and restrooms for performers is under the alleyway behind the stage. Levesque said the original dressing rooms that connected to the stage were “made for hobbits.” A spiral staircase now leads down to rooms that will be worked on next.
“We have people from Broadway tell us they don’t get treated like this,” said Levesque of the new and improved facilities.
Baldelli-Hunt came across a lamp in the prop shop.
“If you ever come across this shade, I have the floor lamp to this. I refuse to get rid of the floor lamp because it was my grandmother’s,” said the mayor.
The Stadium’s multi-level staircase now has photos on the ceiling depicting smoke from the textile buildings of 1926, when the Stadium was built. The floor will soon match, helping to maintain the old-world charm of the building and melding with modern upgrades.
Levesque recalled how someone was going to buy part of the “Stadium Building” next to the original theater and turn it into luxury condos nearly a decade ago, which would have been the theater’s demise, but the developer was denied variances for parking and setbacks.
“Our volunteers do so much, it gives seniors a reason to get out of the house,” she said, explaining how much volunteers play a role in working the box office, making the popcorn, creating the costumes and sets, and so much more. She said the theater is always looking for volunteers.
Industrialist Arthur Darman originally invested $1 million into the creation of the theater, calling it the Stadium in reference to its stadium-style seating.
According to a written history, it at one time hosted three shows per day, seven days each week, with a 12-piece orchestra. Stars such as Charlie Chaplin, Al Jolson and Will Rogers were among those to grace the stage in those early days.
It closed its doors in 1985 after being leased to a Boston company that used it to show X-rated films, and was set to be torn down until a group in the early 1990s, led by Mayor Francis Lanctot, advocated for the restoration of the boarded-up building and raised $25,000 to start the process of saving it.
The Save Our Stadium (S.O.S.) Committee was renamed the Stadium Theatre Foundation in 1996, and by 1998, it had raised more than $3 million toward the restoration.
By 2001, the lobby and grand hall were restored. In 2009, the Stadium purchased surrounding properties, and in 2013, the renovated second floor space was unveiled as the Marquee Room.
In 2014, the Stadium Theatre purchased the 30,000-square-foot Stadium Building next door at 329 Main St. to accommodate the rapid growth of entertainment and educational programming, including after-school programs. The office building space was named The Stadium Conservatory and became part of the ambitious renovations.
“As the Stadium Conservatory, this new space will become a recognized and respected center for music, the performing arts and theater education,” Levesque said for a Breeze story at the time.
Today the Stadium Theatre has increased from a staff of one to 12 paid employees, working with a force of more than 300 volunteers.
Visit www.stadiumtheatre.com/support-the-stadium for more.
