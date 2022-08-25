WOONSOCKET – Staff at the Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre and Conservatory showed off their extensive and ongoing upgrades during a tour on Tuesday at 28 Monument Square.

Improvements include new dressing rooms, office and classroom spaces, rehearsal areas, and other amenities for actors and actresses. The tour was guided by Cathy Levesque, executive director and CEO, as well as Armand Desmarais, president of the Stadium Board of Directors. Tuesday was the first time Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt would view the upgrades due to COVID delays.

