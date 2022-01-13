WOONSOCKET – After weeks of complaints about long wait times, delayed results and a lack of clarity on quarantine measures, the state is ramping up its efforts to offer more testing in Woonsocket amid the latest surge of COVID-19.
Last week, Gov. Dan McKee announced the state-run test site previously located on Clinton Street next to Thundermist Health Center would relocate to the Woonsocket Elks Lodge starting this Monday, Jan. 10. The new site, the announcement said, was expected to offer 500 appointments per day and have better traffic flow and shorter wait times than the old one.
Those predictions proved true this week when residents arriving for their scheduled appointments on Tuesday morning found virtually no wait at the Elks Lodge site. By contrast, visitors to the Clinton Street site reported waits of up to two hours to receive a test last Sunday, Jan. 2, the day before students returned to in-person school after the holidays.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said in a press release this week the city was pleased to have worked with the state in getting the new site up and running.
“I want to especially thank the Elks Lodge for making their facility available to house this test site,” she said. “The Elks have always been a great community partner, and they again stepped-up during this difficult time.”
In addition to the relocated site, Baldelli-Hunt said the city is also working with the state to open a second state-run testing location in Woonsocket to meet the demand for testing. Though few details were available about the new site as of press time on Tuesday, Baldelli-Hunt said more information would be available in the coming days.
The demand for testing comes amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state that began creeping up in December and have since far surpassed last year’s winter surge. Last Wednesday, Jan. 5, the number of cases in Rhode Island reached its highest single-day count so far during the pandemic, with 6,577 individuals testing positive for COVID-19.
As of press time on Tuesday, the number of new cases appeared to have reached its peak, with slightly lower case counts reported early this week, but state health officials have warned case numbers could remain high through the end of January. Last week, McKee enlisted the National Guard to help staff testing sites and said members may offer support to healthcare facilities in the coming weeks.
In Woonsocket, which has the eighth-highest rate of COVID-19 cases by population since the start of the pandemic and fourth-highest rate of deaths, the surge resulted in the highest number of monthly cases to date. According to Rhode Island Department of Health data, 3,440 residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the month of December compared with 2,821 in December 2020. The number of deaths and hospitalizations is lower than it was last winter, with 12 COVID-related deaths reported last month compared with 53 in December 2020 and 116 hospitalizations compared with 161 in December 2021.
Woonsocket continues to lag behind other communities when it comes to vaccinations, with only 55.7 percent of residents receiving their first two doses of the vaccine as of Tuesday, the second-lowest rate in the state behind Tiverton. The Woonsocket and North Smithfield fire departments have been holding vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the former Monsignor Gadoury School on Park Avenue. Boosters and primary doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available.
The amount of time residents need to wait to secure an appointment at a state-run test site has also gone down in recent days, with several sites on the state online testing portal, including the Elks Lodge, showing next-day availability as of Tuesday. Thundermist Health Center has continued to run a separate testing site in their parking lot at 450 Clinton St., which is also listed on the online portal. Several new sites have been added around the state, including at the CCRI campus in Warwick and Beverage Hill Avenue in Pawtucket.
Individuals looking to secure a test should go to www.portal.ri.gov or call 401-222-8022.
