WOONSOCKET – The former French Worsted Mill property on Hamlet Avenue could see a mix of storage units and a small retail facility after the owners of a Smithfield-based construction company proposed the project earlier this year.
Nick Durgarian, vice president of Douglas Construction, submitted an application to construct several buildings on the property under the name 153 Hamlet LLC. City records indicate that 153 Hamlet LLC, which has the same address as Douglas Construction, purchased the property for $425,002 last year.
An application submitted to the Planning Department calls for constructing a three-story, 117,000-square-foot self-storage facility in addition to 30,000 square feet of contractor storage and a 12,800-square-foot retail facility. According to City Planner Kevin Proft, the current plan calls for splitting up the retail facility into four separate units of about 3,500 square feet each.
The Planning Board will consider the project during a meeting next Tuesday, Nov. 9.
According to Proft, the property owner initially wanted to construct self-storage on the entire property, but later added the retail and contractor storage components at the city’s recommendation. Proft said he had raised concerns that a self-storage facility on its own wouldn’t contribute to the city’s economic development.
“I think that the self-storage uses don’t create a lot of economic development. One job for this 120,000 square foot building,” he said.
Proft said the Planning Department encouraged the owner to include a mix of uses, including some storage units geared toward contractors.
“There’s a demand for that type of use, so they were willing to work with us diversify,” he said.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt previously hinted at a possible self-storage use for the property around the time the City Council voted to sell the former Ayotte Field to another self-storage developer in March. At the time, she expressed concern the two projects would be too much self-storage and said Ayotte Field would be better suited for other types of commercial development.
The Ayotte Field project was recently approved by the city’s Zoning Board and Design Review Commission. That project calls for a three-story self-storage facility on the corner of Providence Street and Smithfield Road.
The French Worsted project is the first major proposal for the lot in recent years. The 6.5-acre property has sat vacant since the former mill was demolished in 2012.
I notice a "Drive through canopy" in the drawing. More fast food? I'm just glad to see a developer looking to do something with the property.
