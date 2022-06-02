WOONSOCKET – The city of Woonsocket announces the return of the Summer Car Cruise and Live Music Mondays at Market Square and Main Street, the second and fourth Mondays in June, July, August and September, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The first event is set for Monday, June 13 and will feature the Jessie Liam Band. The free event includes food trucks and the car show with classic and specialty cars, trucks and motorcycles. Admission is free.
Future bands include: The Good Living Band, June 27; The Driftwoods, July 11; The Strumdawgs, July 25; Dynamite Rhythm, Aug. 8; All About Amy, Sept. 12.
For more information, call Liz at 401-767-9287.
