WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., will hold a Summer Reader’s Celebration Day on Thursday, Aug. 25.
An “All Around the Campfire Story Time” will be held from 11 to 11:45 p.m. Free lunch will be available for all ages from noon to 1 p.m. After lunch, from 1 to 3 p.m., there will be crafts and games for grades K-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.