WOONSOCKET – Autumnfest has announced that after four years, Summerfest returns to Woonsocket for 2022, and will be held at World War II Veterans Memorial Park, Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10.
“I am looking forward to a burst of summer at this year’s Summerfest,” said Judy Sullivan, Autumnfest general chairperson in a news release. “There will be fun for people of all ages, and you will have the opportunity to purchase Autumnfest souvenirs and Autmnfest buttons for $1 a button.”
Fanelli Amusements will be bringing their carnival rides to Summerfest along with kid’s activities including an inflatable bounce house, a number of food vendor options and entertainment by DJ Buddy D.
The hours for Summerfest are Friday, July 8, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, July 9, noon-10 p.m.; Sunday, July 10, noon-6 p.m.
Friday will be bracelet night. The bracelet allows visitors to ride all night for $30 per person.
The following food vendors will be at Summerfest: Broaster House, chicken; Missy’s Family Restaurant, cold wraps and dynamites; Bugged Out BBQ, pulled pork sandwiches; Alien Ice Cream; Del’s Lemonade; Nessa’s Snack Shack, ice cream. Fanelli’s Amusements will be selling fried dough, popcorn, cotton candy, candy apples and caramel apples.
For more information, visit www.autumnfest.org or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RIautumnfest.
