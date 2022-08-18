WOONSOCKET – Michelle Sztabor is seeking to unseat one of five incumbents on the nonpartisan Woonsocket School Committee, including Chairperson Paul Bourget and members Donald Burke, Amie Costa, Lynn Kapiskas and Alan Leclaire.
Sztabor, a mother of grown students, longtime resident, and Mount St. Charles Academy graduate, lost her job as a medical technologist with Miriam Hospital because she refused to comply with the hospital’s vaccine mandate.
“I am a newcomer, but you can’t change anything unless you put two feet in,” she said this week.
Sztabor added that her campaign has been focused on researching important topics such as truancy. She said that though she wouldn’t join the School Committee with all the answers if elected, she wants to start a conversation if it already hasn’t been had.
Bourget told The Breeze that though he and the current School Committee members don’t know much about Sztabor, he commends her for attending many school meetings.
“I’d rather have someone who’s actually interested,” he said.
Asked about Sztabor’s views, Bourget declined to comment, as he’s also a proponent of someone making their own decisions, and Sztabor knew the consequence if she didn’t receive the vaccine when she lost her job.
Bourget added that there’s a lot more to being on the committee than just attending meetings.
“There’s subcommittee meetings, there’s events you need to attend, projects, were in the mercy of where the winds blowing because it affects us,” said Bourget.
As far as campaigning goes, Bourget added that things have been pretty quiet. He said signs will go up sometime after Labor Day.
“Five of us are already well known, we have six candidates. Unless someone drops out, then we really won’t have any election,” he said.
All six candidates for School Committee turned in the required signatures to qualify for the November ballot. The registration deadline to vote is Oct. 9, while the deadline to mail in one’s ballot is Oct. 18.
