PROVIDENCE – The new tangible property tax exemption sponsored by Sen. Melissa A. Murray is now law.
The legislation (2023-S 0928A), approved by the General Assembly June 15 and signed into law by Gov. Dan McKee late last week, exempts the first $50,000 of tangible property from the tangible personal property tax to help businesses – especially small businesses – statewide.
The tangible personal property tax is paid by businesses on property, other than real estate, that has value by itself, such as computer equipment, furnishings and fixtures.
The legislation was also included in the 2024 state budget bill, which also passed the assembly on June 26.
Companion legislation (2023-H 6333) sponsored by Rep. Brandon T. Voas was also enacted.
The new law provides a $50,000 exemption to all tangible tax accounts beginning in the 2024 tax year. Those with more than $50,000 worth of tangible assets would have to pay the tax on the assets above $50,000, but would still receive an equal amount of tax relief. The legislation will completely wipe out the tangible tax for 75 percent of Rhode Island businesses, according to a news release.
Without the change, $50,000 worth of computer equipment owned by a business located in Providence would result in more than $10,000 in tangible taxes over the course of 10 years, in addition to the $3,500 the company would have paid in sales tax at its purchase.
Since the tangible tax is a municipal-level tax rather than a state one, the state will reimburse each city, town and fire district annually for their lost revenue, just as it does for revenue they lost from the phased-out vehicle excise tax. According to the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, which has recommended the exemption, the annual cost to the state would be about $25 million.
The law also requires municipalities and fire districts to cap their tangible property tax rate at the level applied in fiscal year 2024. The tax cap would not apply in the case of municipalities and fire districts that utilize a uniform tax rate for all classes of property.
