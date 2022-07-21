WOONSOCKET – The Harris Public Library will hold a Manga Book Discussion today, July 21, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the main program room.
Librarian Edward Fuqua will explore titles such as “My Hero Academia,” “Naruto” and more. Snacks will be provided. The program is open to middle and high school students.
