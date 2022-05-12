WOONSOCKET – “Nostalgia” is the title of the program to be presented by the Rhode Island Wind Ensemble when it returns, after a three-year pandemic absence, to the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center, 84 Cumberland St., on Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m. The program will feature nostalgic music by John Philip Sousa, Joseph Peckham, Leroy Anderson, Antonín Dvorák and more.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Advance tickets are available at A Cut Above Hair Salon, 20 Main St., Franklin, Mass.; Bileau’s Flowers, 665 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket; The Honey Shop, 1300 Park Ave., Woonsocket; Timeless Antiques, 91 Main St., Woonsocket; Vose True Value Hardware, 849 Cumberland Hill Road, Woonsocket, or online at StAnnArtsandCulturalCenter.org.
Proceeds benefit the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.