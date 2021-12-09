WOONSOCKET – Thundermist Health Center is the first organization in Rhode Island to receive the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition from the American Medical Association. The Joy in Medicine Recognition is granted for ongoing efforts to support medical provider well-being and reduce burnout among medical providers.
Thundermist was one of 44 health care organization recipients nationally. Recipients must demonstrate commitment to preserving the well-being of health care team members by engaging in proven efforts to combat work-related stress and burnout.
“As an organization, we pride ourselves on taking exceptional care of some of Rhode Island’s most marginalized patients and communities,” said Dr. David Bourassa, chief medical officer. “One thing that sets us apart from other organizations is our attention to caring for our caregivers. We act in accordance with our belief that our patients will not thrive without our exceptional health care workers.”
“Thundermist is at the cutting edge of provider wellness,” said Dr. Matthew Malek, medical director of provider experience. “We are proud to be the first organization in Rhode Island, and the first Federally Qualified Health Center in the country, to receive the Joy in Medicine Recognition.”
