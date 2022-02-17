PROVIDENCE – Thundermist Health Center, 450 Clinton St., is encouraging local residents to turn to them for COVID-19 testing and vaccination. To support Thundermist’s ongoing COVID-related care, Bank Rhode Island recently awarded a $2,500 charitable grant.
Thundermist Health Center is currently providing testing six days a week. The center also offers appointments for vaccination. To schedule a COVID-19 test or COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.ThundermistHealth.org .
For eligible individuals, COVID-19 treatment may be available.
