WOONSOCKET – The Museum of Work & Culture’s Poutine Indulgence continues this Sunday, April 3, during the Museum’s annual Salute to Spring Event.
The afternoon will feature Franco-American singer and songwriter Josée Vachon in concert. Ticket holders will sample poutine throughout the afternoon with Friskie Fries, Red’s, and Bonetown Burgers & BBQ’s food trucks on-site serving the French-Canadian dish of french fries, gravy and cheese curds. Pastries prepared by Wright’s Dairy Farm & Bakery will also be served.
The afternoon will also feature a performance by the Good Living Band, as well the presentation from independent scholar Jeanne Douillard, “Silent Presence — The French in New England,” in which she will take a fresh look at the complex, hidden story of her people in the Americas.
Guests will also have the opportunity to take part in creating a 25th anniversary mural for the museum that will be on display in the museum’s gallery. The afternoon will conclude with the culmination of the museum’s annual raffle, with 30 gift certificates to area restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as the announcement of the winner of the 6th annual Poutine Indulgence.
Tickets are $25 with admission to Josée Vachon’s live performance, or $20 without the concert. Tickets can be purchased at www.shopmowc.com.
