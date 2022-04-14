WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Rotary Club will hold a Touch-a-truck event on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave.
Free admission allows children and their families the opportunity to touch, climb, and take pictures with unique trucks, emergency vehicles and construction equipment, along with meeting their operators who will be available for questions and some demonstrations. Additional activities will be available. Drink and food vendors will be on site throughout the event.
A sensory hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., for those in need. Participants of the event will offer special accommodations for one hour of no lights or sirens to create a sensory friendly environment, and calming hour.
