WOONSOCKET – In conjunction with the Rhode Island Historical Cemeteries Awareness and Preservation Weeks, the Woonsocket Historical Society is conducting a tour of the Precious Blood Cemetery on Sunday, May 15. The cemetery is located at the corner of Rathbun Street and Diamond Hill Road. This is a free tour.
Plan on meeting at 1 p.m. at the gated entrance. The tour is expected to last one hour. Comfortable shoes are recommended.
With the establishment of Precious Blood Church in Woonsocket in the 1870s, the Rev. Charles Dauray recognized the need of a parish cemetery and purchased the land. Today this is still an active cemetery, however, since 1954 there are no longer any plots available for sale. There are a little more than 23,500 burials, of which only a little more than 59% are marked.
According to the organizers, there are many famous Woonsocket people buried at the cemetery, and many who are not so famous but who have an interesting story.
In case of inclement weather, the rain date is the following Sunday, May 22.
For more information, call Irene Blais at 401-356-0067.
