WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Police Department and the Knights of Columbus Council 113 are collecting new toy donations until Dec. 18. A collection event will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road. Santa will stop by for pictures from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Ron Auger memorial donation event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m., at 329 Wood Ave.
Toys may also be dropped off anytime at the Woonsocket Police Department, 242 Clinton St.
Everything collected will be given to Woonsocket children, 12 and younger, in need of Christmas gifts.
