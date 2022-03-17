WOONSOCKET – With a shortage of nurses and classes being hard to get into or expensive, Trinity Health and Rehabilitation, 4 Saint Joseph St., as well as partner Hebert Health Center, 180 Log Road in Smithfield, have started a pilot program offering free certified nursing assistant classes.
Right now the classes are only offered at Trinity Health, but upon graduation, CNAs are guaranteed a job at either Trinity or Hebert.
Kristen Garabedian, of JBF Healthcare Management Inc., which owns the two centers, said someone asked if they should have a class, and it snowballed from there.
Linda Wheeler-Omiunu, vice president of operations overseeing both Trinity and Hebert, is the head of the program. She said with the shortage of nurses, they decided to apply for a license from the Rhode Island Department of Health to become a training spot for CNAs. If they want to hold a class at Hebert, they would have to apply for another license there.
Instead of having to go through college, paying tuition and being put on a waiting list, these free classes offered by Trinity pay students to be there and guarantee them a job at the end.
Garabedian said Trinity is paying students $13 per hour to take the class.
The pilot program started March 1 and will run to about April 8, or six to eight weeks. Wheeler-Omiunu said the class includes classroom hours and clinical work.
The only requirements to be eligible for the classes are participants have to be 18 or older and have a high school degree or something equivalent. Wheeler-Omiunu said they have people from different areas of Rhode Island in their first class, so anyone in the state can apply.
“We have people from several cities in the state, and it’s a nice mix of people,” she said.
The pilot class has eight students, and they will be keeping future classes to around eight to 12 students. Wheeler-Omiunu said they want to keep classes small to give more attention, which is needed when caring for elderly residents.
“We are doing this class to bring more people into the nursing field,” she said.
She added that while training at Trinity, the students will get to know residents there and become more familiar with them if they accept the job offer to stay after graduation.
Wheeler-Omiunu said so far they have gotten positive reviews about the class.
This class will finish up in April and from there, Trinity will set up exams with the state. After passing exams, students can continue to work at Trinity or Hebert while applying for their license, as well as after they get it.
Wheeler-Omiunu said they hope to start the next class around the summer, maybe as early as May or June, and would like to continue to offer free classes.
Candidates who apply for the class will then go through an interview process with Wheeler-Omiunu and the assistant director of nursing, who also teaches the class.
“We ask them why they want this as a career and make sure they are vested, and it’s really what they want,” Wheeler-Omiunu said.
With limited spots available in the class, they said they want to make sure each candidate is deserving of a spot.
“We’re hoping the first class comes out positive,” Wheeler-Omiunu said. “And we want to continue to run classes and help with the stress in the state of Rhode Island.”
Visit www.trinityhealthrehab.com for more.
