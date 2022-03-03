WOONSOCKET – Troop 2 Woonsocket Boy Scouts Philmont Crew will be holding a clothing drive at the local Savers on Diamond Hill Road.
The troop will be taking donations of clothing, shoes, household textiles, small household electronics and books now through April 16, with actual drop off at Savers on Earth Day, Friday, April 22, starting at 5 p.m.
The drive will help raise funds for the troop’s trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in July 2023.
To donate items, call or text Lauri Whelan at 401-999-0822 or email lwhelan0791@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.