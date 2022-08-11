WOONSOCKET – Tickets are now available for the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative event, Twilight on the Blackstone, to be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 10 p.m.
The event will feature an evening of dining, dancing, and views of downtown.
Tickets and the menu are available at www.dwc02895.org/twilight-on-the-blackstone-2022. Individual tickets are $75 per person, $150 per couple, or $560 for a table of eight. Event sponsorships are also available on the event page of the website.
For more information, visit the DWC Facebook page, www.facebook.com/downtown02895 .
