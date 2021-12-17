WOONSOCKET – Two students were arrested in Woonsocket Friday morning after allegedly threatening violence in their schools, one of whom police say brought a knife to school.
Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates confirmed to The Breeze officers responded to the Beacon Charter Schools between 8 and 9 a.m. Friday morning following reports that a 12-year-old was overheard making threats against the school.
“It rose to the level that we were called by the school, and we brought him in and ended up charging him with disorderly conduct,” Oates said early Friday afternoon.
About an hour later, he said, officers were called to Woonsocket Middle School at Villa Nova following reports that a 12-year-old student had made a post on the social media platform TikTok threatening the school. The student allegedly said he had a knife and was able to access a gun.
The post was never found, Oates said, but officers discovered the student had a knife on school grounds. When officers arrived, he said, the student was being detained in an office while staff members conducted a threat assessment.
“He was in possession of a knife, so he’s being charged with possession of the prohibited weapon on school grounds,” he said.
Amber LeBlanc, the parent of a student at Villa Nova, said she first learned of the threat from her son, who texted at 9:14 a.m. to say he loved her and that the school was on lockdown. LeBlanc said her son had been nervous to go to school this morning because of the ongoing threats about school shootings on social media currently happening nationwide.
“This morning he wasn’t even going to go to school, because he was anxious with all the things he’s been reading,” she said.
LeBlanc said she immediately left to pick up her son at school. While she was waiting for him to be dismissed, she said, she saw a student brought out from the school in handcuffs by officers.
“Even though nothing happened, it’s still traumatic,” she said.
The arrests come two days after a student was arrested at Woonsocket High School for allegedly making threats against the school. That student was charged with disorderly conduct and arraigned in Family Court on Thursday, according to Oates.
Parents on social media Friday were also expressing concern about a possible lockdown at Woonsocket High School. As of 1:30 p.m., Oates said he was on his way to the high school to respond to a possible situation but was not able to provide additional information.
Beacon Charter spokesperson Samantha Baffoni provided the following statement that was sent to families on Friday about the incident:
"As noted in the memo sent to all families last evening, there have been reports of a 'School Threat Challenge' on TikTok encouraging followers, on Dec. 17, 2021, to call in bomb threats, school shooting threats, etc., at schools in the United States.
Unfortunately, we received information after the start of school this morning that a student had made threats of violence to one or more classmates.
Per our request, the Woonsocket Police Department immediately sent detectives to the school. Although they determined that the threats had no credibility, the student was removed from school property.
As previously planned, there will be a police presence at our schools at points during the day today.
The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. Any threats to that safety will be dealt with swiftly. Thank you for your understanding."
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
