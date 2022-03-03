WOONSOCKET – Rhode Island is coming together to support the Ukrainian community as their homeland remains under attack, according to the Rev. Boris Kroner of St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Woonsocket.
On Sunday, Feb. 27, the parishes of both St. Michael and St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church gathered for a joint service at St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The Rev. Mykhaylo Dosyak of St. Michael the Archangel joined Kroner, as well as the Auxiliary Bishop Robert Evans from the Catholic Diocese of Rhode Island.
The service was what is referred to as a moleben, or service of intercession, performed for feast days, in honor of a saint or according to need. This moleben was offered on behalf of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea were in attendance at the service as the parishes prayed together and collected humanitarian aid.
Kroner said that the phone has been ringing off the hook, and that the support for the community and humanitarian aid organizations has been very strong. St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church is directly accepting humanitarian aid.
Kroner added that he’s been busy with events in support of Ukraine. On Monday, Feb. 28, he attended a Ukrainian flag raising in East Providence. That same day, Gov. Dan McKee sent a letter to President Joe Biden expressing that Ukrainian refugees are welcome in Rhode Island, in addition to announcing that the Statehouse will continue to be lit blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in solidarity.
Dosyak requested that any humanitarian aid to their church be sent directly to the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia, https://ukrarcheparchy.us/ or the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Stamford, www.stamforddio.org .
Dosyak was unable to put into words how he’s dealing with the violence being perpetrated on his country. Most of his family is currently back in Ukraine, he said, and he has a lot on his plate. Though he is able to get donations where they need to go, it would be more direct if they went to the Archeparchy or Eparchy.
Since Russian President Vladimir Putin began attacking Ukraine on Feb. 24, support for Ukraine has been outpouring from the international community, all the way down to the local level.
The military action comes after decades of built-up tension surrounding Ukraine’s vote for sovereignty in 1991 following the fall of the Soviet Union. In 2014, Russia seized Crimea, a peninsular territory of Ukraine that was predominantly ethnically Russian, which ignited condemnation from the international community.
The Feb. 24 invasion was largely prompted by the idea of Ukraine joining NATO, an international military alliance Putin interprets as a threat to Russian security. World leaders have condemned his unprovoked attacks, sending weapons and other aid in defense of Ukraine and calling for an end to the bloodshed, which has killed civilians in Ukraine.
As missiles and military move toward Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, citizens are being displaced as refugees as their home becomes a war zone. Military reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 are staying behind in defense.
The parish is playing future events by ear, Kroner told The Breeze, and up to date information is available on their Facebook page “St Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church.” The moleben service is available to view on Facebook, as well as information on parish events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.