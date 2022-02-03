WOONSOCKET – Medical Reserve Corps R.I. is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Woonsocket Harris Library, 303 Clinton St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the following Thursday dates: Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24.
Pfizer, Pfizer 5-11 and Moderna vaccinations as well as these boosters will be available. To register, visit the following websites: Feb. 10, rebrand.ly/h0x716f ; Feb. 17, rebrand.ly/782bpkq ; Feb. 24, rebrand.ly/9q0jnuk .
