WOONSOCKET – Valley Talks, a series of biweekly historical lectures presented by the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, conclude Sunday, March 6, at 1 p.m. on Zoom.
The final talk will feature scholar Patrick Lacroix presenting his talk “In the Beginning: Origins of the French-Canadian Exodus, 1826-1861.”
The American immigration story is typically told in terms of “pull” and “push” factors. It is easy to lose sight of the connective tissue that had to develop between Canadian and American communities to make large-scale emigration from Quebec possible. That interconnectedness was not a product of the 1860s; it developed in overlapping phases in the first half of the 19th century. It was the product of infrastructure projects, which accelerated information flows and laid the basis for cross-border kinship networks. This talk explores such early phases of development to highlight the impressive scale of French-Canadian mobility prior to the U.S. Civil War.
Individuals can register for the talk by visiting: https://bit.ly/3s1bDLX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.