WOONSOCKET – The annual Veterans Dinner will be held Sunday, Nov. 7, at noon, at the Elk’s Lodge 850, 380 Social St.
Tickets for veterans are $2 and $8 for guests. Tickets will be sold at the Elk’s Lounge. To reserve a table of eight, contact Anna Deschamps at 401-636-7261.
A spaghetti and meatball dinner will be served.
A display of all veterans’ uniforms, artillery, medals and photos from the Civil War up to the present will be on display by collector Glen Dusablon, curator of the Veteran Museum. Music will be provided by Ann Marie Vale. Boy Scouts of Woonsocket will be the Honor Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.