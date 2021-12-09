WOONSOCKET – Vida Church, 120 Prospect St., formerly Calvary Worship Center, will present its Joy is in the Air: Christmas Concert and Gift Day on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to enjoy hot cocoa and fellowship.
The event will include a gift giveaway for children under 12. For more information, visit the church's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.