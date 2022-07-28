WOONSOCKET – On July 18, 225 volunteers from the interdenominational Christian nonprofit, Group Cares, came to Woonsocket to repair the homes of 22 homeowners throughout the city as part of the Woonsocket Free Home Repair Program, coordinated by NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley. Monday through Friday volunteers painted, repaired decks, and weatherized the houses, all free of charge.
According to a news release, the program launched on July 18 as the volunteers, who came from across the country, piled into the gym at Hamlet Middle School after spending their first night sleeping on the floor of a classroom. The group was welcomed by representatives from Group Cares, and by Meg Rego of NWBRV.
2022 marks the fourth year that NWBRV has partnered with Group Cares, to provide free home repairs for homeowners and their families. With the pandemic disrupting programming in 2020 and 2021, organizers said many of the home repair recipients have been waiting for this work since they initially applied in 2019.
“Home repairs are expensive, and current inflation and rising interest rates have made many necessary repairs out of reach for so many local homeowners. We’re grateful for the commitment of these young adults from across the country who have volunteered their time and money to support these 22 Woonsocket residents” said Paula Rezendes, NWBRV Free Home Repair Project Manager.
“These are really remarkable young people,” said Tim Gilmour, of Group Mission Trips. “Each one is actually paying for the privilege of working with your community. Workcamp registration fees are used to cover our costs for food, insurance, and building materials.” Each Workcamper contributed $486 to take part in the week.
Mike Krantz, missions developer for Group Cares stated “these are really incredible young people. They are inspired by their faith and use that inspiration to carry out good works in communities all across the country, including your community here in Woonsocket.” He expressed his thanks for the program staff at NWBRV for coordinating with the families and setting up this year’s camp.
The volunteers stayed at Woonsocket Middle School Hamlet, sleeping on classroom floors, eating in the cafeteria, and enjoying evening programs in the gym. NWBRV thanked the Woonsocket School Committee for approving use of the school for this project, and the Woonsocket Education Department and Sodexo for accepting the challenge of having 225 volunteers sleep, eat, and shower at the middle school. According to organizers, Group Mission Trips reimburses all costs incurred by the Middle School when hosting the volunteers.
