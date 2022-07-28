Free home repair volunteers
Volunteers from across the country headed out into the Woonsocket community on July 18 with a mission to repair the homes of 22 homeowners throughout the city as part of the Woonsocket Free Home Repair Program.

WOONSOCKET – On July 18, 225 volunteers from the interdenominational Christian nonprofit, Group Cares, came to Woonsocket to repair the homes of 22 homeowners throughout the city as part of the Woonsocket Free Home Repair Program, coordinated by NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley. Monday through Friday volunteers painted, repaired decks, and weatherized the houses, all free of charge.

According to a news release, the program launched on July 18 as the volunteers, who came from across the country, piled into the gym at Hamlet Middle School after spending their first night sleeping on the floor of a classroom. The group was welcomed by representatives from Group Cares, and by Meg Rego of NWBRV.

