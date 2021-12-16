WOONSOCKET – The company that operates the Woonsocket Water Treatment Plant is making adjustments to the chlorine levels in the city’s water supply after several residents complained of a strong smell and taste earlier this month.
Steven D’Agostino, director of public works for Woonsocket, told The Breeze last week around 30 people had called the city’s Water Division in recent weeks to report an odor coming from their water. D’Agostino said the odor smells differently to different customers, with complaints coming from all over the city.
Operators of the water treatment plant believe the odor is due to changes in the chlorine levels since the city unveiled a new, $57 million plant in September. Suez, a multinational utility company that has been handling the city’s water treatment since 2018, holds a contract to operate the new plant.
“The old one used to use a chlorine gas for chlorination, and the new plant uses a sodium hypochlorite,” D’Agostino explained. “It’s basically, it’s liquid as opposed to gas, and it’s much safer. It’s the standard throughout the industry.”
Johnathan Berard, a city resident who lives near the Woonsocket Middle School on Hamlet Avenue, said he first noticed changes to his water when the new plant went online earlier this year but said the smell has gotten worse over the past month. Berard, who serves as the Rhode Island director for the environmental advocacy group Clean Water Action, described the water as having a plastic chemical smell with a perceptible taste.
“It doesn’t taste super chlorine. It smells like PVC plastic. If you buy a cheap toy or something like that,” he said.
Berard said he contacted the city’s Water Division, which sent a technician out to test the water at his house last week. He said the smell is especially noticeable when the water becomes vapor, as in the shower. Berard said he was told after speaking with a Suez representative that more 50 people had submitted complaints about the issue.
According to Mike St. Pierre, project manager for Suez at the Woonsocket plant, the recent surge of complaints could be related to changes in the weather. St. Pierre said in a statement that seasonal changes, including changes in water temperature, can impact water service and cause certain additives to seem more pronounced as the weather turns cold.
“The precise use of prescribed levels of chlorine to maintain safe, clean drinking water is a proven industry standard. Levels of chlorine in Woonsocket water are completely safe. Nevertheless, in response to customer concerns, we have adjusted the chlorine levels in the water, seeking to alleviate any perceived objectionable taste or odor while still ensuring the water is safe for consumption,” he said in an email.
St. Pierre said the company has seen a decline in the number of complaints since adjusting the chlorine levels. Berard said he noticed a significant improvement in the taste and smell of the water at his home on Thursday of last week, after the chlorine levels had been adjusted.
“I spent the day checking and double-checking and over the course of the day, that plastic smell all but disappeared,” he said.
D’Agostino further explained that chlorine tends to dissipate faster in warmer temperatures, so water treatment providers typically need to adjust the levels in the winter to continue to keep chlorine within a target level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that chlorine levels in drinking water are no higher than 4 milligrams per liter, with .2 milligrams considered the minimum amount for microbiologically safe water.
“It’s getting cooler now, so obviously you have to back off on it, and like I said, it’s a new plant. There’s an adjustment process. We don’t have all the bugs out of it yet,” he said.
St. Pierre said customers who continue to have concerns about their chlorine levels can contact the Water Division at 401-767-1410 to have a representative come out and test their water.
