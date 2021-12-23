WOONSOCKET – The new acting executive director of the Woonsocket Housing Authority has fired the agency’s legal counsel, a move that drew questions from some members of the WHA Board of Commissioners last week.
Michael Marcello, a former Woonsocket city solicitor who has served as WHA legal counsel since 2019, was notified of the termination on Dec. 6, according to a letter obtained by The Breeze. In an email accompanying the letter, Acting Executive Director Vasiliki Milios informed Marcello his firm’s contract was being terminated “for the convenience of the WHA.”
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, I am notifying you that the Woonsocket Housing Authority is exercising its right to terminate the contract between the WHA and Louis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP,” she wrote.
The termination took effect at midnight last Thursday, Dec. 16. During a meeting earlier in the day, several members of the Board of Commissioners took issue with the firing and said they were not aware of the reasons behind it.
“I have some concerns on how we’re proceeding,” said Vice Chairman Steven D’Agostino, who also serves as the city’s director of public works. “I have to be quite frank with you. There’s some actions taken here, some serious actions, that I quite frankly am not comfortable with.”
Chairman Michael Houle defended the firing, distributing copies of the agency’s procurement policies and other regulations to members. According to Houle, the acting executive director has the authority to terminate any vendor contracts without approval from the board and should be free to operate without the board micromanaging procurement activities.
“The acting director has on Dec. 6 terminated a contract with a vendor, which is our legal firm, and you’ll see that on your agenda under the executive minutes. And there were questions as to why you weren’t told or why you weren’t notified, so I wanted you to see this,” he told fellow board members.
Milios also defending the firing, telling board members she operated within the best interest of the authority. Though she did not provide a reason for the firing during the open session of the meeting, Milios said she believed she was operating within her rights as acting director of the authority.
“There are things that have to be done that will be explained further down the road. But on the record, I operated in the best interest of this authority,” she said.
Milios was appointed to the position in October after former Executive Director Robert Moreau and two other top officials at the agency were placed on leave pending the results of an investigation. Board members did not provide a reason for the investigation at the time, but Moreau said he believes it is related to overspending on a security contract last year.
With the investigation still ongoing, other board members said last Thursday they had expected Milios to keep the organization running without any major changes until the investigation is resolved.
“It was my understanding that the day to day was going to occur without any hiccups or pivots right or left. And there are just a couple of things that are starting to be concerning to me,” said member Thomas Calouro, a lieutenant with the Woonsocket Police Department.
Members also expressed concerns about an insurance payout that was made to the widow of a former employee who died in 2018, allegedly without consultation of the board or the agency’s attorney.
“You always go on record and get the attorney to give his opinion in writing before you proceed with any payment. These are the things that I get concerned about here and, quite frankly, frustrated. Nobody should be taking these actions before you have the attorney’s consent, period,” D’Agostino said.
Houle urged members to hold their concerns for a closed-door meeting scheduled the following evening, telling them they’d receive clarification then. In the meantime, Milios asked members to approve a contract for interim legal services with Warwick-based attorney Louise Marcus, an action several members said they were uncomfortable taking without knowing the reasons behind Marcello’s firing.
“If I don’t know why we’re approving something, I don’t feel comfortable doing it,” said member Scott MacLennan.
The meeting adjourned without members appointing a new legal counsel. As of earlier this week, the agency was operating without a regular attorney.
In a phone call with The Breeze on Monday, D’Agostino said he was not convinced by the explanation provided in Friday’s closed-door meeting.
“I’m still not convinced that the attorney needed to be released,” he said. “To me, transparency, especially at that agency, procedure, protocol, it all matters.”
D’Agostino said he believes the investigation into Moreau and other administrators was warranted, but he’s not pleased with some of the actions that have been taken since.
“There may need to be another corrective move in the interim,” he said.
Marcello provided the following statement when reached for comment:
“I am proud of the legal support I provided to the WHA, especially in light of the uncertainty and unique challenges created over the last 18 months with the COVID-19 pandemic, and I wish the BOC and the residents well in the months ahead.”
(1) comment
I am not a big fan of Mr. Marcello and I am very suspicious of what is going on at the WHA, but I have to agree with Mr. D'Agostino in this instance. He is certainly very aware of how frustrating it can be for a chief executive to hide things from their governing body that should always be informed of decisions being made and reasons things are happening.
Also, because the attorney has a contract that had to be approved and likely signed by the Chairman under a resolution passed by the Board of Commissioners, he is not just another vendor. As such, I don't believe the director has the total discretion to terminate him as the Chairman is asserting.
Fundamentally, there is something really wrong going on here. It feels like interference from city hall and likely will not end well.
