WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45-year reunion on Friday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m., at Savini’s Pomodoro Restaurant, 476 Rathbun St.

For more information, contact Celeste Rocheleau Labonte at celebonte27@gmailcom or Ruth Raymond Senecal at rsen400226@aol.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.