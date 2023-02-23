WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket High School students have been working since September 2022 with the Chris Collins Foundation and the University of Michigan to address what has been described by the Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Children’s Hospital Association as a national state of emergency in child and adolescent mental health.

On Wednesday, March 1, a team of 17 Woonsocket High School students will launch a school-wide campaign in support of mental health awareness. The kick-off assemblies will feature guest speakers from University of Rhode Island, Christian Arrington, Hasna Badji and Peyton Cahill, who will share their own journeys with mental health. As part of the campaign, participants will receive bracelets tied to various mental health struggles. The students will also help to design and paint a mural within the school with positive messages.

