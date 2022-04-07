WOONSOCKET – Again this year northern Rhode Island radio station WNRI 1380 AM will dedicate the hours from noon to 3 p.m. on Good Friday, April 15, to prayer, song and reflection on the passion and death of Christ.
Host Roger Bouchard will welcome Father John A. Kiley, Woonsocket native and columnist for the Rhode Island Catholic, who will offer reflections on Christ’s passion as recorded in St. Luke’s Gospel account.
