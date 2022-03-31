WOONSOCKET – WOON Radio announced it will hold its first ever Senior Resource Fair on Saturday, April 23, at the Woonsocket Elk’s Hall, 380 Social Street.
Business or organizations that offer services or products that may be of interest or can benefit seniors in the area are invited to participate and pass along that information.
For more information, call Joe Callahan at 401-762-1240.
