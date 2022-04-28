WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Afterschool Coalition is one of just three organizations statewide to be honored with Best Practice Awards by the Rhode Island Foundation. According to a news release, the awards spotlight programs that the foundation believes can be models for other nonprofits to follow.
“The coalition emerged from a highly competitive process and an impressive group of nominees. There is something valuable in its remarkable example that can help every nonprofit achieve more,” said Jill Pfitzenmayer, the foundation’s vice president of capacity building, in the release.
The WAC is being honored for doubling the number of school children receiving services. The Riverzedge Arts Project, one of six nonprofit organizations that comprise the coalition, nominated the WAC for the award.
“After-school and out-of-school time programs can and do mitigate learning loss, supplement existing school-based curricula, increase school attendance, improve standardized test scores and graduation rates, and help divert youth away from the criminal justice system,” stated Kristen Williams, executive director of Riverzedge Arts.
The coalition aims to increase the number of students receiving services by an additional 4,000 in the next three years. The other partners are the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northern R.I., the Community Care Alliance, Connecting for Children and Families, NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley and the Woonsocket YMCA.
“This is a collaborative partnership of community-based organizations working together to provide wrap-around services to support youth and families in Woonsocket,” said Williams.
The services available include academic support and credit remediation, co-curricular academic enrichment opportunities, work-based education and training, mental and physical health and wellness programs, and social-emotional and critical-thinking skills development.
“This shows that we can change lives by forging a strong alliance between the Woonsocket Education Department and community-based organizations offering high-quality resources and programming to youth and families,” said Williams. “We meet monthly to ensure that each partner organization is fully engaged and up-to-date as we work toward accomplishing our goals within an ever-evolving academic and professional landscape for young people.”
