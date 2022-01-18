WOONSOCKET – The Board of Canvassers and Registration will participate in National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is a national awareness day established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to encourage people to help America vote by serving as poll workers.
By encouraging more people to become poll workers in their communities, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day aims to address the shortage of poll workers, strengthen our democracy, inspire greater civic engagement and volunteerism, and help ensure free and fair elections, stated a news release from the board.
Michael Narducci, Manager of the Board of Canvassers, stated, “Poll workers are critical to the success of an election. Having an adequate number of poll workers to staff polling places on Election Day can ensure voters receive the assistance they need at the polls and can help provide a positive and smooth voting experience for all.” “By signing up to be a poll worker, you can help America vote.” Narducci added.
To be eligible as a poll worker in Rhode Island, you need to be:
• 16 Years of Age or older
• A registered voter in Rhode Island (Pre-Registration required if 16 or 17 years old)
For more information on becoming a poll worker, visit www.woonsocketri.org/board-canvassers or call our office at 401-767-9223.
