WOONSOCKET – The Board of Canvassers and Registration is alerting registered voters in the city to be on the lookout for the “Voter Information Post Card.”
The city began sending the post cards this week, according to a press release. The post card will list the voters’ new state Senate and House district numbers, their assigned polling place, party affiliation and details on voting options for the Sept. 13 primary and the Nov. 8 election.
“We are asking voters to please verify their information on the front of the card,” said Michael Narducci, manager of the Board of Canvassers, adding that if voters need to update anything they can visit vote.sos.ri.gov or call their office at 401-767-9223. “This post card is part of the redistricting process that is done every 10 years as part of the census,” Narducci stated. For more information, call 401-767-9223.
