WOONSOCKET – The Board of Canvassers and Registration would like to remind potential candidates for office of the deadline of May 28. This is the deadline for potential candidates to be registered to vote to be eligible voters for the office for which they are seeking.
“State law requires that when a candidate for office files their declaration of candidacy that they must be an eligible voter for the office they are seeking.” Michael Narducci Manager of the Board of Canvassers stated. “If you are already an eligible voter for the office you are seeking, you do not have to do anything but file your declaration on June 27, 28 and 29.” Narducci added.
Anyone needing to register to vote or change their information can visit the Board of Canvassers located on the third floor of City Hall, 169 Main St., Woonsocket. They must do this by May 27 as the 28th is a Saturday and the office will be closed. They can also register online at vote.sos.ri.gov keeping in mind that the Board of Canvassers must receive your registration by May 28.
For more information, call the Board of Canvassers at 401-767-9223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.