WOONSOCKET – Gov. Dan McKee praised private businesses, state agencies, donors and the General Assembly for their collaboration and contributions that led to the creation of the new Woonsocket Education Center before snipping the giant ribbon signaling the official opening on Tuesday, according to a news release.
“Our state has a responsibility to make sure that Rhode Islanders have the ability to qualify for the good jobs that our businesses are creating,” said McKee. “As a former small business owner, I appreciate the economic impact of and essential need for a talented workforce enriched by excellent training and education. Investing in Rhode Islanders earns dividends for small businesses, large businesses and spurs economic development. Congratulations to everyone involved in making today a reality.”
The Woonsocket Education Center at 115 Main St. delivers educational classes to meet projected workforce growth in the region, notes the release. Many of the trainings are available for free and most will provide employment placement assistance. Education navigators from the Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner’s R.I. Reconnect program will hold office hours at the center and provide career guidance. The R.I. Department of Labor and Training, R.I. Office of Veterans Services, and R.I. National Guard are leasing space and extending their employment services deep into the greater Woonsocket area. The Community College of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, and the New England Institute of Technology are already providing workforce training, associate’s-level, and master’s-level courses at the Woonsocket center. The facility features instructional classrooms, computer lab space, and a CVS Health Workforce Innovation Talent Center which features a CVS Pharmacy simulated retail environment for hands-on career skills training in high-demand fields, says the release.
The center is available for businesses who wish to rent it for their own training sessions, and they may opt to engage with the higher education institutions to develop a customized course.
The Papitto Foundation is the largest private donor to the center, with funds dedicated to advancing job training and education among Black, Indigenous, Persons of Color in northern Rhode Island. Other donors include AAA Northeast, the Amica Companies Foundation, the city of Woonsocket, CVS Health, Donna Dubinsky, In Memory of Max and Rose Goldfine, Fidelity Investments, the FM Global Foundation, The Murray Charitable Foundation, and The Warren Alpert Foundation.
Founded in 2022, Woonsocket Education Center is a public-private collaboration designed to bring together higher education, business, industry, and community partners to provide high-quality educational programs to meet projected workforce growth in the region. It is managed by the Rhode Island Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner. More information can be found at woonsocketedcenter.org.
