Gov. Dan McKee and elected officials cut the ribbon on Woonsocket Education Center, adding workforce training and education options for Northern Rhode Island.

WOONSOCKET – Gov. Dan McKee praised private businesses, state agencies, donors and the General Assembly for their collaboration and contributions that led to the creation of the new Woonsocket Education Center before snipping the giant ribbon signaling the official opening on Tuesday, according to a news release.

“Our state has a responsibility to make sure that Rhode Islanders have the ability to qualify for the good jobs that our businesses are creating,” said McKee. “As a former small business owner, I appreciate the economic impact of and essential need for a talented workforce enriched by excellent training and education. Investing in Rhode Islanders earns dividends for small businesses, large businesses and spurs economic development. Congratulations to everyone involved in making today a reality.”

