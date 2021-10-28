WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Education Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with the governor’s office and Rhode Island Department of Health on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hamlet Middle School, 60 Florence Drive.
Pfizer and J&J vaccines will be offered. The clinic is open to ages 12 and older.
