WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Education Department will partner with the Nonviolence Institute, the Woonsocket Police Department, the Woonsocket Health Equity Zone and the Children’s Mobile Crisis Response Unit to address a steady uptick in violence related incidents in line with those seen in other communities in Rhode Island and across the nation, states a press release.
The collaboration will focus on training, outreach and prevention, and a timely exchange of information to prevent incidents from occurring in the first place. To that end, in late November, Supt. Patrick McGee formed the Superintendent’s Safety Cabinet, including all members of the collaboration.
“This partnership will allow us to work in tandem to address a complicated situation which is best solved by working with all stakeholders at the table, including students and families. There is an urgency here, our youth,” said McGee.
According to the release, training efforts, already underway for district administrative staff, school resource officers and other partners, will soon include opportunities for cohorts of students, teachers, and families to work together towards creating a beloved community. Internal discipline policy and procedural shifts will also be considered to integrate evidence-based practices that better serve all students, including those who have experienced trauma and those most at risk for being incarcerated and repeating the cycle of violence.
The following community meetings have been scheduled for families to learn more about the partnership and meet members of the collaboration:
• Woonsocket High School, 777 Cass Ave., Thursday, March 16, at 4 p.m.
• Milagros Project, 383 Arnold St., Unit 11, Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m.
• Boys & Girls Club of NRI, 600 Social St., Woonsocket, Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m.
For more information about the partnership, contact Supt. Patrick McGee at 401-767-4608.
