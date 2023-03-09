WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Education Department will partner with the Nonviolence Institute, the Woonsocket Police Department, the Woonsocket Health Equity Zone and the Children’s Mobile Crisis Response Unit to address a steady uptick in violence related incidents in line with those seen in other communities in Rhode Island and across the nation, states a press release.

The collaboration will focus on training, outreach and prevention, and a timely exchange of information to prevent incidents from occurring in the first place. To that end, in late November, Supt. Patrick McGee formed the Superintendent’s Safety Cabinet, including all members of the collaboration.

