WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Historical Society was awarded a $2,000 grant by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. These grant funds will be used to install interpretive signage within the Arnold Vose Cemetery.
According to a news release, the WHS will be initiating the installation of interpretive signage to emphasize the importance of place and historical significance of the Arnold Vose Cemetery in preparing for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
“Organizations like the Woonsocket Historical Society, help to ensure that communities all across America retain their unique sense of place,” said Paul Edmondson, president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “We are honored to provide a grant to the Woonsocket Historical Society, which will use the funds to help preserve an important piece of our shared national heritage.”
Grants from the National Trust Preservation Fund range from $2,000 to $5,000 and have provided over $15 million since 2003. These matching grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations and public agencies across the country to support wide-ranging activities including consultant services for rehabilitating buildings, technical assistance for tourism that promotes historic resources, and the development of materials for education and outreach campaigns, states the release.
