WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Historical Society was awarded a $2,000 grant by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. These grant funds will be used to install interpretive signage within the Arnold Vose Cemetery.

According to a news release, the WHS will be initiating the installation of interpretive signage to emphasize the importance of place and historical significance of the Arnold Vose Cemetery in preparing for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

