WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library announces its Reading is Delicious Foodie Fun program. The library is offering a variety of food programs to register for by calling 401-769-9044. Registration is required to ensure that there is enough food. As this cooking program will involve cutting and small food items, all participants must be 8 and older for safety reasons. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult caregiver.
The following programs are offered Wednesdays, July 5 through Aug. 23, from 3 to 4 p.m.
• July 5: Mary Parisi will make zucchini salad. Participants will read from the book “Zora’s Zucchini,” by Katherine Pryor.
• July 12: Maggie Armatys, of The Lazy Girls Kitchen YouTube Channel, will make crab Rangoon egg rolls. Participants will read “Our World of Dumplings,” by Francie Dekker.
• July 19: Maggie Armatys will make pierogi egg rolls. Participants will read “Every Culture Has A Pierogi,” by Lorraine Krusinski.
• July 26: Maggie Armatys will make chicken taco egg rolls. Participants will read “Dragons Love Tacos,” by Adam Rubin.
• Aug. 2: Listen to traditional music from India and sample a summer drink from India presented by Pinky Keshari. There will be a reading from “Hot, Hot Roti for Dada-ji,” by F. Zisa and Ken Min.
• Aug. 9: Geraldine Barclay-King will show participants how to make fufu, a traditional food staple from Africa. There will be a reading from the book “F is for Fufu: An Alphabet Book Based on The Ghanaian Goldilocks,” by Dr. Tamara Pizzoli.
• Aug. 23: “Charlie in the Chocolate Factory” grand finale. Participants will make s’mores using pizza boxes as a solar oven and watch some clips from the original “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” movie.
