WOONSOCKET – A Woonsocket man has been charged with illegally purchasing a pistol despite a prior criminal conviction, an arrest officials said was just the latest development in a statewide gun trafficking investigation.
Willie Love, 30, was arraigned in district court on Nov. 12 and charged with one count of possession of a pistol without a license. Love was arrested last week after police found a pistol and a fully-loaded 15-round magazine in his Park Avenue home, according to an announcement by the office of Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha.
Investigators claim they identified Love in several social media posts depicting him as having the pistol. He was not allowed to purchase a firearm legally due to a prior felony conviction, according to the announcement.
The announcement said Love's arrest was just one piece of a broader effort to target gun trafficking in the greater Providence area. Police believe Love purchased the weapon from Amerlia Holmes, who is currently being prosecuted on gun trafficking charges. Two other individuals have already been sentenced for their roles in the alleged scheme.
"There is no mystery regarding where violent crime is most likely to occur in Rhode Island, especially violent crime involving the use of illegal firearms, nor is there much mystery regarding what is driving it," said Neronha.
"Our ground zero is our urban core, where illegal guns, often equipped with high-capacity magazines, are being used by criminals to settle scores or protect other criminal activity."
The Woonsocket Police Department along with the Providence Police Department, Pawtucket Police Department, Office of the Attorney General and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are participating in the investigation.
