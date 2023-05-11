PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Woonsocket man has been charged in Providence County Superior Court with domestic stalking and cyber-harassment after his arrest by the Woonsocket Police on March 17.
On April 24, 2023, the Office of the Attorney General charged Robert Moreau, 61, by way of criminal information, with one count of domestic stalking, one count of domestic cyberstalking or cyber-harassment, and one count of domestic disorderly conduct.
As alleged in the criminal information, on March 16, Woonsocket Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Morin Street. According to the victim, the defendant followed her to a local restaurant and drove by the restaurant multiple times while she was inside. After she left the restaurant, it is alleged that the defendant approached the victim on the street near her house, only leaving when she threatened to call the authorities.
It is alleged that the following day, the victim provided investigators with a detailed account of the defendant’s recent behavior, including copies of text messages and emails, of which she received hundreds within one month’s time. Later that day, police executed an arrest warrant and took the defendant into custody.
The defendant is scheduled for a pre-arraignment conference on June 15.
