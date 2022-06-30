WASHINGTON, D.C. – René M. Lafayette, of Hubbardston, Mass., a Woonsocket native, former High Sheriff of Providence County, and a teacher at Leominster High School, traveled to Washington, D.C. June 23-28 to attend the prestigious Supreme Court Summer Institute For Teachers.
After a highly competitive, national application process, 60 teachers were selected to participate this year, according to a statement. The institute, open to teachers in the fields of law-related and civic education, is co-sponsored by Street Law Inc. and the Supreme Court Historical Society.
Organizers say the institute offers teachers the opportunity to study recent Supreme Court cases in detail and learn innovative teaching methods for conveying this information to students and colleagues. Well-known Supreme Court lawyers, reporters, scholars, and educators will be among the speakers and instructors for the institute.
Lafayette, a nine-year veteran of Leominster Public Schools with 15 years experience in education, brought unique experience in applying for the Institute, including 10 years as High Sheriff of Providence County, and a four-term member of the R.I. House of Representatives. “I have gone from the Statehouse to the courthouse to the school house” Lafayette said, “I am deeply honored to be the first LHS teacher to attend the Supreme Court Institute and to bring the lessons I will learn back to my law students in the upcoming academic year and beyond.”
