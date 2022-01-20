WOONSOCKET – For his latest book, Neil Lanctot knew he wanted to venture outside his comfort zone.
The Woonsocket native is something of an expert on baseball history, having published “Campy,” the story of Brooklyn Dodgers great Roy Campanella, along with two other books on the history of the Negro Leagues and African-American baseball. Now living in West Chester, Pa., and teaching at the University of Delaware, Lanctot has returned to Woonsocket in the past to speak about his work at the Museum of Work and Culture.
His latest book, however, cuts a path away from America’s favorite pastime. “The Approaching Storm,” published by Riverhead Books last October, explores the lead-up to World War I through the eyes of three figures central to the national conversation.
“I felt that I had done enough with baseball and sports and I wanted to try to reach more readers by doing general history,” Lanctot said during a phone interview earlier this month.
As his three central characters, Lanctot chose then-President Woodrow Wilson, former President Theodore Roosevelt and a figure less obvious to modern readers, the social activist Jane Addams. Many readers will remember her from their high school history classes as the founder of Chicago’s Hull House, but Lanctot said her reach went far beyond the social sphere as she spoke out on political issues, advocating for a negotiated end to the conflict.
“The funny thing was Jane Addams was so famous at the time, and she’s not really well-remembered now. She was said at the time to probably be the most famous woman in America, probably second to Helen Keller,” he said.
The three personalities clashed with the onset of war in Europe and the debate over whether America should get involved. Though Wilson eventually conceded to Roosevelt’s view that the country’s entrance into the war was inevitable, the outcome of what might have happened if another view prevailed is far from sure.
“If America had not gotten involved in that war, it’s possible that Germany might not have been defeated or there might have been a stalemate that continued,” Lanctot said.
Lanctot described the book as a character study of the three individuals, as well as a snapshot of early twentieth century life. The topic, he said, generated far more material than his forays into sports history, with four to five years spent on research alone.
“I always say writing a book like this is like making a puzzle that’s supposed to have 500 pieces, but you have 10,000 pieces,” he said.
Growing up on Mendon Road in Woonsocket, Lanctot was no stranger to politics. His father, the late Francis Lanctot, was mayor from 1989 to 1996 and previously served on the City Council. Neil graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1984 and relocated to attend the University of Pennsylvania.
Lanctot said he never had the chance to take Raymond Bacon’s course on city history at Woonsocket High School, though he did have the well-known local historian as his Little League coach. He acknowledged his hometown is rich in history, even if his books have focused on more national topics.
As for his next project, Lanctot said he’s still deciding on a topic, but he expects to pursue more research in general American history.
“It’s like giving birth to a child. You’ve been doing this for years, and then, what are people going to think of it?” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.