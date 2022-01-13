WOONSOCKET – Three Woonsocket nonprofits are among the organizations selected by the Rhode Island Foundation to receive COVID-19 relief grants through the federal CARES Act. The funding covers the cost of housing, behavioral health services, health care, job training, food pantries and child care among other uses.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern R.I. received $50,000, Connecting for Children & Families received $40,000 and NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley received $40,000. They are among more than 100 nonprofits statewide that will share the funding. The full list of grant recipients is posted at rifoundation.org/NonprofitSupportII .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.